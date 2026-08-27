Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes at Ben Duoc Temple

On August 26, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple in An Nhon Tay Commune.

Delegates pay tribute to the great sacrifices of fallen heroes and martyrs at Ben Duoc Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit, led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, aims to mark the 81st anniversaries of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026).

The leaders offered incense and flowers and observed a minute of silence to commemorate heroes and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple is a place of remembrance for 45,639 martyrs and people of the nation who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom during the two wars of resistance against French colonialism and US imperialism. It is the largest martyrs’ memorial temple in Ho Chi Minh City, built in the heart of the former “Iron Triangle” on the land of the Cu Chi Tunnels.

The delegation visits and offers flowers to war heroes in the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi in An Nhon Tay Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited and offered flowers to war heroes in the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi in An Nhon Tay Commune and the Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune.

Paying tribute at the sites, officials reaffirmed their commitment to furthering their studies and contributions to building a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

By Nguyen Tan Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh