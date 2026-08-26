Warm spirit of Vu Lan Festival embraced in Ho Chi Minh City

A solemn yet heartwarming atmosphere filled Vietnam Quoc Tu (Vietnamese National Buddhist Pagoda) and numerous Buddhist facilities across Ho Chi Minh City on August 26 as preparations were underway for the Vu Lan Festival.

This year’s Vu Lan festival, a Buddhist tradition and a cultural activity aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents and those who died for the peace of life, also marks the Lord Buddha’s birthday in Buddhist calendar year 2570 (Vesak 2026).

At Vietnam Quoc Tu in Hoa Hung Ward, the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City partnered with local authorities and organizations to host a charitable gift-giving program in celebration of the major festival.

The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with its partners, presents 1,000 gift packages to people facing hardship. (Photo: SGGP)

Ahead of the major Buddhist festival, large crowds of monks, nuns, followers, and disadvantaged residents gathered early at Vietnam Quoc Tu. Essential relief packages, comprising cash, 10 kilograms of rice, vegetarian instant noodles, and necessities, were distributed directly to underprivileged households across the Hoa Hung, Dien Hong, and Vuon Lai wards.

Addressing the attendees, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in the city, highlighted the deeper social and spiritual significance of Vu Lan. He emphasized that the occasion serves not only as a solemn reminder to honor parents, grandparents, and ancestors for their sacrifice and upbringing but also as a time to express gratitude to the nation and to all those who have dedicated themselves to safeguarding a peaceful life.

Local residents receive thoughtful gifts from pagodas and local authorities during the Vu Lan season, a time for expressing filial gratitude. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Vo Thi Oanh is moved as she receives gifts from the pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

Upon receiving the gift, Ms. Vo Thi Oanh said emotionally that she and her child were the only members of the family. Her child has mental health difficulties, while she is nearly 70 and in poor health, leaving the family facing many hardships. The two rely solely on monthly social welfare payments. She expressed her gratitude to the pagoda, local authorities and benefactors for their continued care and support.

On the same day, a similar Vu Lan gift distribution took place at Pho Quang Pagoda. A total of 1,000 relief packages were delivered to low-income families, fostering compassion, solidarity, and mutual support across the community.

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang shares the significance of the Vu Lan season with local residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Observed annually on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, Vu Lan Festival is a cornerstone of Buddhist spiritual and cultural life. The filial piety day stands as an enduring tribute to filial piety, gratitude, and the profound sacrifices of parents.

The spirit of the Vu Lan festival is present at pagodas across the city. At Phap Hoa Pagoda in Nhieu Loc Ward, many Buddhists and residents brought flowers to the pagoda, offered incense and spent moments in quiet reflection, remembering their ancestors, grandparents, parents and loved ones. The pagoda has been cleaned and decorated with fresh flowers in preparation for the Vu Lan Grand Ceremony.

Each gift package includes cash, rice and vegetarian noodles. (Photo: SGGP)

At Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Xuan Hoa Ward, the third Buddhist Exhibition and Book Fair has attracted large numbers of residents and Buddhists, who have come to browse and read publications on Buddhism, culture and filial piety. Calligraphy activities and cultural spaces have also been organized for the occasion, adding meaningful highlights to the Vu Lan season.

The spirit of Vu Lan goes beyond gratitude and should be expressed through concrete actions, including respect for the environment, compassion for others and sharing with those facing hardship. “Expressing gratitude and repaying kindness are humane values. We should live with gratitude toward one another and turn that gratitude into action,” said Most Venerable Thich Le Trang.

Many people visit pagodas to worship Buddha and pray for peace and well-being for their families during the Vu Lan season. (Photo: SGGP)

People offer incense at Phap Hoa Pagoda in remembrance of their parents’ love and sacrifices. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors explore the Buddhist Exhibition and Book Fair at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh