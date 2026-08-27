Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City proposes converting 29 communes into wards

SGGPO

Twenty-nine of Ho Chi Minh City's 54 communes have met all nine statutory criteria to be upgraded into wards, under a proposal submitted by the municipal People's Committee to the city People's Council.

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Ho Chi Minh City seen from above

The proposal, submitted for consideration and comment, calls for establishing 29 wards while retaining the communes' existing boundaries and administrative structures.

The communes are An Nhon Tay, Ba Diem, Binh Chanh, Binh Hung, Binh Loi, Binh My, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Dong Thanh, Hiep Phuoc, Hoc Mon, Hung Long, Nha Be, Phu Hoa Dong, Tan An Hoi, Tan Nhut, Tan Vinh Loc, Thai My, Vinh Loc, Xuan Thoi Son, Bau Bang, Bac Tan Uyen, Chau Pha, Dat Do, Ho Tram, Long Dien, Long Hai, Long Son, and Ngai Giao.

Under regulations governing administrative units, a ward must have a population of at least 21,000 and a natural area of at least 5.5 square kilometers. Its role and functions must also be identified in an approved master plan or development orientation as a regional, provincial, or sub-regional general or specialized center, with a role in driving socioeconomic development.

Other requirements include an urban population accounting for at least 50 percent of the administrative unit's total population and local budget revenues covering at least 100 percent of expenditures.

In addition, industry, construction, and services must account for at least 70 percent of gross regional domestic product (GRDP). Non-agricultural workers must make up at least 70 percent of the workforce.

A qualifying ward must also record higher average annual per-capita income than the citywide average over the previous three years, while its multidimensional poverty rate must be lower than the city's average over the same period.

According to the municipal People's Committee, the 29 communes were found to satisfy all nine criteria following proposals from commune-level authorities and reviews, assessments, and appraisals by relevant city departments.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has endorsed the establishment of urban-level administrative units for the 29 qualifying communes. The Department of Home Affairs subsequently drafted a plan to establish wards based on their existing boundaries.

The change in administrative status will not alter the city's total natural area, population, or number of commune-level administrative units. Instead, 29 communes will be converted into wards.

After the restructuring, Ho Chi Minh City will have 168 commune-level administrative units, comprising 142 wards, 25 communes, and one special administrative zone.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Ho Chi Minh City commune-level administrative units administrative restructuring

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