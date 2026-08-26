Ho Chi Minh City Chairman calls on investors to co-create technology hub

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking more than investment capital for a planned strategic technology hub, urging investors to help shape projects in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, data centers, and research and development.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc chairs the discussion at the conference.

The message was delivered by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, at an investor consultation conference on August 26.

The city is shifting its investment-attraction strategy away from simply maximizing capital inflows toward projects that offer higher quality, core technologies, and greater added value, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said.

A key initiative is the proposed Ho Chi Minh City Strategic Technology Development Center, planned on 52.92 hectares within the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Mr. Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, said the center is envisioned as an ecosystem for global technology corporations, investment funds, and core technology developers. The proposed complex would target data centers, cloud computing, AI, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, R&D, and technology incubation. Its planned infrastructure includes an independent power supply of about 63 MW and connections to 15 international fiber-optic cable routes.

Investors at the conference stressed that large-scale AI, semiconductor, and data-center projects require far more than land. Reliable and abundant electricity, scalable digital infrastructure, skilled workers, and streamlined investment procedures will be critical to making the hub competitive.

Mr. Don Lam, CEO and Co-founder of VinaCapital, said major technology companies are primarily concerned with how ready a destination is to receive investment. In addition to power and digital connectivity, HCMC needs to build a skilled workforce for semiconductors, AI and advanced manufacturing, while attracting leading technology corporations that can draw suppliers, research institutions, startups, and investment capital into the ecosystem.

VinaCapital CEO and Co-founder Don Lam speaks at the conference.

Investors also called for a single, integrated administrative focal point to speed up procedures involving taxation, finance, goods, and specialized sectors, as well as stronger links between multinational corporations and Vietnamese companies.

In response, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said the city would make full use of special mechanisms and policies, accelerate decentralization and delegation of authority, and apply controlled pilot mechanisms to create more favorable conditions for investors.

He instructed the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board to work with relevant departments to incorporate investor feedback and finalize plans for zoning, project selection, infrastructure, and incentives.

Administrative procedures, he said, must follow a facilitative approach, with greater emphasis on post-inspection and a one-stop mechanism to shorten the time required to bring projects into operation.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan