Military Region 7 seeks public assistance in search for war martyrs' remains

Military Region 7 officially appealed for public assistance in locating and recovering the remains of war martyrs believed to be buried in mass graves in the Go Cat–Lai Thieu area of Ho Chi Minh City.

The National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains under Military Region 7 (Steering Committee 515) has called on government agencies, military units, veterans, relatives of fallen soldiers and former residents of the Go Cat–Lai Thieu area to provide information that could assist in verifying and locating suspected wartime mass graves.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains (Steering Committee 515), directs the search and recovery of war martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

According to historical records gathered by the committee, during 1971–1972, trucks operated by the former Republic of Vietnam military regularly transported the bodies of fallen revolutionary soldiers and officials to the Go Cat–Lai Thieu area for burial in multiple mass graves.

The suspected burial sites are believed to be located around a public park and opposite Becamex International Hospital in Lai Thieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Military Region 7 is also coordinating with relevant agencies to verify other burial sites of soldiers who died on the southeastern battlefield during the 1971–1972 period.

The committee called on veterans, former guerrilla and militia members, military personnel who served in the area, relatives of fallen soldiers, and former residents of Go Cat–Lai Thieu to provide any information on the transportation and burial of fallen soldiers, the locations of mass graves, the relocation of remains, or former landmarks that could assist the search.

The committee said every clue could help accelerate the search and recovery effort, bringing the fallen home and offering long-awaited closure to their families.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Colonel Nguyen Chi Bac, head of the Information and Education Division under the Political Department of Military Region 7, by phone at 0947.459.639.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong