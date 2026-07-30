HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations holds first congress after merger

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) convened its first congress on July 29 since the merger of the friendship organizations of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

This event marks a new chapter for the organization and outlines its priorities for the 2026–2031 term.

The congress brought together 166 delegates representing 35 member organizations, along with leaders from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), Ho Chi Minh City, and friendship unions from across the country.

Speaking at the event, HUFO Vice Chairman Ho Xuan Lam said that the organization had rapidly consolidated its operations following the integration of the friendship unions of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. Since the merger, HUFO has expanded its people-to-people diplomacy network while promoting peace and friendship through cultural, economic and educational exchanges.

In 2025, HUFO hosted or co-organized more than 50 major diplomatic events and welcomed nearly 30 high-level international delegations.

Between 2020 and 2025, Ho Chi Minh City mobilized approximately VND5 trillion (about US$191 million) in foreign non-governmental aid for healthcare, education, social welfare, and community development. The city also produced more than 10,000 external communications articles and media products during the period, showcasing Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic, compassionate, and internationally integrated metropolis.

Addressing the congress, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha commended HUFO's contributions to people-to-people diplomacy, highlighting its network of 31 friendship associations and four affiliated clubs, which have helped mobilize international resources for the city's development.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha addresses the HUFO congress. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

For the 2026–2031 term, he called on HUFO to further align its activities with the Party's foreign affairs policies, improve the effectiveness of international aid mobilization and prioritize cooperation in green transition, innovation, and climate change response. He also urged the organization to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen multilingual external communications, and build a more professional workforce to meet the demands of deeper global integration.

During the congress, VUFO, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and HUFO honored outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to people-to-people diplomacy during the 2020–2025 period.

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) for the 2026–2031 term makes its debut at the congress. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

Delegates elected a 64-member Executive Committee for the 2026–2031 term. Ms. Ha Thanh was re-elected as HUFO President, while Ho Xuan Lam, Le Thi Dieu Linh and Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh were elected as vice presidents.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong