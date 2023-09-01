Midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc wins V-league 2023 best player

After the National Professional Football 2023 season, V-League Awards 2023 to honor outstanding individuals, collectives with great achievements for the last season took place last night.

Accordingly, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) hosted the event.

At the event, midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc became the best player of the V-league 2023.

Previously, players Hoang Duc of Viettel Football Club (FC) and Hai Huy (Hai Phong FC) and Nguyen Manh (Nam Dinh FC) were nominated for the top three best players of the category.

Finally, the midfielder of Viettel FC overcame other candidates to dominate the nomination.

Football player Hoang Duc, who was voted for the title this year, was not a surprise as the midfielder played 20 matches for Viettel FC in V-League 2023.

Hoang Duc has just completed the role as a leader in the midfield and also gets to score goals. At the age of 25, the young midfielder used to win the Golden Ball Awards 2021 for men.

On the other hand, the best coach of V-League 2023 belonged to coach Bozidar Bandovic of Hanoi Football Club. The Montenegrin coach has helped Hanoi FC to rank second at V-League 2023 equaling the score of Hanoi Police FC with 38 scores but lesser goal difference.

The best young player of V-League 2023 belonged to player Nguyen Thai Son of Thanh Hoa Football Club.