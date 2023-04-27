Metro line No.1 ready for another test run

The Management Board of Metro Route No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) yesterday cooperated with Hitachi Co. to launch a test run for the train from Suoi Tien Station to An Phu Station.



The length of this test run is 12.3km, beginning from Suoi Tien Station passing the stations at Vietnam National University – HCMC and Saigon Hi-tech Park, then the stations of Thu Duc, Binh Thai, Phuoc Long, Rach Chiec, and ending at An Phu Station. This test run belongs to the fifth and sixth pilot stages of the 8-stage test process.

The designed maximum velocity could reach 110km/hour. However, for safety reasons, the real velocity of this test run was just under 50km/hour. Until now, the construction progress has been 95 percent, and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.