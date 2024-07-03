Meteorologists warn of urban pluvial floods

Throughout July 2, various provinces of Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Binh Thuan, Dak Lak and Dak Nong recorded rainfall events along with thunderstorms and lightning.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting also alerted risks of erosion, landslide and pluvial floods in these areas.

The capital city of Hanoi, the midlands and Red River Delta region and the Northern mountainous areas are forecast to see torrential rainfall ranging from 80mm to 150mm from July 3 to July 7.

At that time, the large urban areas such as Ha Long and Cam Pha in Quang Ninh Province, the city center of Hai Phong and Bac Giang city need to take precautions against flooding from strong operation of thunderstorms.

From July 4 to July 7, areas of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue provinces and Da Nang City can experience rare rains after persistent heat.

The South- Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to experience thundery showers at night time.

