Meteorologists warn of flooding due to high tides in Mekong Delta

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research today said that the risk of localized flooding in Ca Mau Peninsula has increased due to the appearance of two high tides in June 2025.

The Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice system in Kien Giang Province plays an important role in regulating salinity and freshwater in Ca Mau Peninsula

According to the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research's forecast, the average total rainfall in Ca Mau Peninsula in May 2025 was from 50-110mm, mainly concentrated in the western coastal areas. Some areas have heavy rainfall of over 200mm such as An Bien - Kien Giang with 315mm, U Minh with 257mm and Thoi Binh - Ca Mau with 237mm.

Forecasts indicate that June 2025 will see two high tides that are 13-38cm higher than the historical average.

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research urged the management unit of the Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice system in Kien Giang to enhance coordination with regional operation teams and local authorities to ensure effective management.

Southern Irrigation Exploitation Company Limited – Mekong Delta branch is also advised to maintain close monitoring of high tides, water levels, and operational conditions across the Phung Hiep Road management system to optimize water resource regulation and drainage.

In related news, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that from May 31 to June 6, the Northern and Central regions will experience hot, sunny conditions with possible thunderstorms following. In the southern region, intermittent daytime sunshine is expected, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

