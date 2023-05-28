Measures proposed to ensure traffic safety, security at Tan Son Nhat airport

The HCMC Road Infrastructure Management Center has submitted a document proposing a plan to reduce congestion and ensure traffic safety in Tan Son Nhat Airport to the municipal Transport Department.

The HCMC Road Infrastructure Management Center previously coordinated with the Southern Airports Corporation and TCP Investment Joint Stock Company (TCP JSC), Tan Son Nhat International Airport to identify locations and routes connecting TCP’s parking lot and Truong Son road, open two lanes linking TCP’s parking area and A1 road.

The city’s Road Infrastructure Management Center proposed the Transport Department suggest the Southern Airports Corporation and Tan Son Nhat International Airport agree with each other about a detailed implementation plan and send a report to the Department of Transport for approval soon.

In addition, the center also suggested a plan on using traffic signals to improve the traffic flow and limit the number of vehicles transiting in the airport, and installing cameras to impose penalties for illegally parked vehicles.

There are currently 51 electronic advertising boards and security cameras installed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Under the proposal, around 27 surveillance cameras and eight electronic advertising signs will be equipped for monitoring and managing traffic flow.