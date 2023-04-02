Parking fee collection for commercial vehicles halted in Tan Son Nhat Airport

|
The Southern Airport Authority asks to halt parking fee collection at Tan Son Nhat Airport for commercial vehicles. (Photo: SGGP)
TCP Investment Joint Stock Company (TCP JSC) previously announced it would suspend parking space lease agreements at the outdoor car park from April 1. The company would offer a parking lot entry and exit ticket at a cost of VND5,000 per way at lane C to taxis.
Taxis must purchase a parking lot entry and exit ticket at lane D priced at VND15,000 per turn that is applicable in the first 30 minutes. After 30 minute grace period, they would have to pay a fee to extend parking time in accordance with the current service price list. The fee is not included the airport entrance fee.