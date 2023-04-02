Parking fee collection for commercial vehicles halted in Tan Son Nhat Airport

The Southern Airport Authority (SAA) has asked TCP JSC to suspend the implementation of change in method of operation and service price for commercial vehicles at the parking zone in the domestic terminal in Tan Son Nhat Airport.

TCP Investment Joint Stock Company (TCP JSC) previously announced it would suspend parking space lease agreements at the outdoor car park from April 1. The company would offer a parking lot entry and exit ticket at a cost of VND5,000 per way at lane C to taxis.

Taxis must purchase a parking lot entry and exit ticket at lane D priced at VND15,000 per turn that is applicable in the first 30 minutes. After 30 minute grace period, they would have to pay a fee to extend parking time in accordance with the current service price list. The fee is not included the airport entrance fee.