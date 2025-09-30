Marvell opens three new offices in HCMC and Da Nang

Marvell Technology Inc. officially inaugurated three new offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang on September 30, positioning Vietnam as Marvell’s third-largest global R&D hub, behind only the United States and India.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

Among them, the office in Ho Chi Minh City is located in the Etown 6 Building, Tan Binh Ward.

Delegates perform the rituals to inaugurate Marvell’s new offices and operate the modern lab. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

Dr. Le Quang Dam, General Director of Marvell Technology Vietnam, stated that the event marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its R&D operations in Vietnam, reinforcing its position as a leading global semiconductor firm.

From a small office with just a few engineers when it was established in Ho Chi Minh City in 2013, Marvell has now expanded into a large-scale R&D center with over 500 engineers working across the entire chip design value chain from architecture, design, simulation, and testing to software development and hardware validation.

Beyond expanding its facilities, Marvell also focuses on developing local talent. Each year, the company awards around 30 scholarships to outstanding students and hosts 50 interns, providing hands-on experience in integrated circuit design.

Additionally, Marvell collaborates with the National Innovation Center (NIC) and several major universities to organize workshops and training programs aimed at nurturing the next generation of engineers.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the event not only reflects Marvell’s long-term vision but is also aligned with the city’s prioritized strategy for developing the semiconductor industry.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his remarks at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Ho Chi Minh City has always been at the forefront of implementing the Party and State’s major policies. Notably, Resolution 57-NQ/TW identifies semiconductors as a key pillar to drive new growth. Following this direction, the city has launched a plan to train 9,000 semiconductor engineers during 2026–2030, contributing to the national goal of building a workforce of 50,000 high-quality engineers by 2030.

HCMC is determined to collaborate with enterprises, especially global technology leaders like Marvell, to develop high-quality human resources that support digital transformation and the country’s industrialization and modernization.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly praised Marvell’s efforts in supporting Vietnam to build a high-tech ecosystem.

The company’s continuous expansion in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City demonstrates its long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market and helps position the country as an increasingly important player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Marvell is a prime example of the State–University–Enterprise partnership that Ho Chi Minh City aims to foster. By combining international resources with the ingenuity of Vietnamese engineers, HCMC is building a solid foundation to emerge as a regional high-tech leader in semiconductors and AI. Ho Chi Minh City is committed to providing a favorable environment in terms of policies, infrastructure and human resources for Marvell to continue expanding R&D, transferring technology and training engineers in Vietnam, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc talks with staff of Marvell Technology Vietnam’s lab. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong