Many special art programs celebrating New Year to take place in Thu Duc City

A series of activities and special art programs will take place within five days, from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City to celebrate New Year 2025.

Overview of the press conference

At a press conference introducing the “City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025” program on December 24, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam Brand Purpose, the program's organizer, announced that this is a multi-color, multi-experience event for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City, promising a rich and vibrant festival experience for residents and tourists, blending culture, art, technology and community.

During the program, there are ten exciting activities, including the grand opening art program of the City Tet Fest – Thu Duc 2025, themed “Loud Xao Music Night”; a countdown concert; the “See Your Tet Sound” multimedia exhibition; the “Diversity in Chaos"- a mesmerizing visual art performance; the “Giant Human Chessboard” contemporary folk game; bolero singing in Ao dai and Lo to show, a form of entertainment that combines lottery games and singing performances; hip-hop performance; with participation of over 40 artists from Vietnam and abroad.

The activities will be open to residents and visitors for free until 10 p.m. daily.

The “City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025" special art program also aims to raise environmental awareness, and spread the message and positive values of cashless payments, contributing to the shift in non-cash payment activities among residents, businesses and the economy of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong