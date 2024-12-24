Ho Chi Minh City

Many special art programs celebrating New Year to take place in Thu Duc City

SGGPO

A series of activities and special art programs will take place within five days, from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City to celebrate New Year 2025.

O.jpg
Overview of the press conference

At a press conference introducing the “City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025” program on December 24, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam Brand Purpose, the program's organizer, announced that this is a multi-color, multi-experience event for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City, promising a rich and vibrant festival experience for residents and tourists, blending culture, art, technology and community.

activities.jpg
The "City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025" program promises a rich and vibrant festival experience, blending culture, art, technology and community.

During the program, there are ten exciting activities, including the grand opening art program of the City Tet Fest – Thu Duc 2025, themed “Loud Xao Music Night”; a countdown concert; the “See Your Tet Sound” multimedia exhibition; the “Diversity in Chaos"- a mesmerizing visual art performance; the “Giant Human Chessboard” contemporary folk game; bolero singing in Ao dai and Lo to show, a form of entertainment that combines lottery games and singing performances; hip-hop performance; with participation of over 40 artists from Vietnam and abroad.

The activities will be open to residents and visitors for free until 10 p.m. daily.

The “City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025" special art program also aims to raise environmental awareness, and spread the message and positive values of cashless payments, contributing to the shift in non-cash payment activities among residents, businesses and the economy of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the “City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025” program special art programs celebrating New Year Thu Duc City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn