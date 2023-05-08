Many fishing boats sunk because of big waves, whirlwinds off Central coast

Many fishing boats in Central coastal localities were sunk due to big waves and gusty winds this early morning under the impact of an ongoing tropical low-pressure system and a cold spell.

Of these, two fishing boats were washed ashore and stranded in Phu Thuan Commune, Phu Vang District, Thua Thien Hue.

According to initial information, as of 2:30 a.m., four fishermen of boat TTH 91075 TS were drifted onto the shore and the boat was sunk at around 20 meters from the shore of Phu Hai Commune, Phu Vang District amid strong waves and high winds.

At that time, another vessel TTH 92349 TS along with four crew members was drifted onto the shore and the boat got stranded around 10 meters from the shore of Cu Lai Nam Village, Phu Hai Commune, Phu Vang District.

By 3:40 a.m., the Border Guard Station of Thuan An Port under the Border Guard of Thua Thien Hue Province sent a 15-staff working team to coordinate with local authorities and fishermen to rescue the two fishing boats.

Currently, all fishermen have been taken to shore safely and vessel TTH 92349 TS was also rescued. The forces are rescuing the remaining boat.

Similarly, the Cua Tung Border Guard Station under the Border Guard of Quang Tri Province recorded two boats' capsize amid strong waves and whirlwinds. Fortunately, the fishermen on the boats swam to shore.

The Ngu Thuy Border Guard Station under the Border Guard of Quang Binh Province reported this morning that nine bamboo boats of Ngu Thuy Commune were sunk by big waves last night. Nine people were rescued and one person has gone missing. Currently, local authorities are coordinating with functional forces to search for the victim.

Some photos and a video show the rescue efforts of local authorities and people after fishing boats were sunk this early morning.