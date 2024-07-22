Dai Ngai Bridge project misses 2026 target, delayed further to 2028

The Minister of Transport has just approved the adjustment of the construction project of the Dai Ngai Bridge linking the Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh and Soc Trang.

The design of Dai Ngai Bridge 1

Accordingly, the construction of the Dai Ngai Bridge project was kicked off in 2022. The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and put entirely into operation by 2028.

The Dai Ngai Bridge project has a total length of 15.14 kilometers. It comprises five intersection points, the Dai Ngai Bridge 1 across the Dinh An Fairway and Dai Ngai Bridge 2 across the Tran De Fairway. The project has a total investment of VND7,962 billion (US$323 million) sourced from the State budget. According to the initial plan, the project was expected to be completed by 2026.

Currently, technical design tasks and contractor selection of Dai Ngai Bridge 2 and the auxiliary works along the route have been completed. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

However, the Dai Ngai Bridge 1 project has been delayed due to technical complexities such as the cable-stayed bridge’s main span length of up to 450 meters, the structural steel main girders, large diameter long bored piles with a length of 120 meters.

The Project Management Board Unit 85 said that the surveying, technical design, and cost estimation for Dai Ngai Bridge 1 are being conducted cautiously. The wind tunnel test for the bridge must be carried out abroad. Therefore it needs more time to complete technical design packages and is expected to be finished in July 2024. Additionally, according to the consulting units, it requires around 42 months to complete the construction of the main cable-stayed bridge section.

The project timeline extension does not affect the investment, design solutions, funding sources, or increase the total investment capital and other contents that were approved, the Project Management Board Unit 85 added.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the Project Management Board Unit 85 to seriously determine the project implementation schedule and ensure the work aligns with actual conditions, inspect and monitor the project’s implementation processes, compile current regulations, and closely manage the project budget ensuring not to exceed approved total investment capital.

When opened to traffic, the Dai Ngai bridge on National Highway 60 will shorten the distance of 80 km and the travel time by 1.5-two hours from Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang to HCMC compared to traveling on National Highway 1A, and help ease the burden on National Highway 1A.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh