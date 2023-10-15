PM Pham Minh Chinh kicks off construction of US$333-mln Dai Ngai Bridge

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh this morning issued an order to start the construction of the Dai Ngai Bridge project connecting two Mekong Delta provinces Tra Vinh and Soc Trang.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by leaders of the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Soc Trang and Tra Vinh provinces, some Mekong Delta localities and thousands of people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the Mekong Delta is a strategic region in terms of economy, national defense and security, social security and rich in cultural identity and so on.

However, insufficient development of a transport system comprising intra-regional connectivity and links with other key regions is a limitation of the Mekong Delta region. For this reason, it is essential to solve problems in a priority order toward rapid and sustainable development of the Mekong Delta region.

The construction project of Dai Ngai Bridge is a major event among projects for the Mekong Delta region’s infrastructure development.

The bridge will be built on National Highway No.60, as the vital route connecting the southern coastal provinces of the Mekong Delta region with Ho Chi Minh City and the southeast region, contributing to the region's socio-economic development, creating livelihoods for people and ensuring the national security and defense in the region.

PM Pham Minh Chinh requested the Ministry of Transport, the investor of the Dai Ngai Bridge Construction Investment Project and construction units to shorten the time to implement this project with the determination of finishing the project by December 2025.

One of the important missions is that investors and contractors must ensure quality, labor safety, and environmental protection and prevent wastes.

Chairman of Tra Vinh Provincial People's Committee Le Van Han said that Dai Ngai Bridge is not only one of the large-scale bridges on National Highway No.60 after completed bridges Rach Mieu, Ham Luong and Co Chien but also a strategic transport project with an important traffic axis connecting coastal provinces in the Mekong Delta.

It is expected that the bridge will create smooth traffic on the entire national highway, improve transportation capacity for the region and create convenient connections between the southern coastal provinces and Ho Chi Minh City upon completion.

Additionally, Dai Ngai Bridge will reduce the travel distance between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang and Tra Vinh by around 80 kilometers compared to the National Highway No.1.

Upon completion, the bridge will be an important premise to lure investors to Dinh An Economic Zone, Cau Quan Industrial Park in Tra Vinh Province and Tran De Industrial Park in Soc Trang Province and so on.

Previously, the Vietnamese Prime Minister approved the Dai Ngai Bridge Construction and Investment Project following Decision No. 878/QD-TTg dated July 22, 2022.

The entire Dai Ngai Bridge project has a total length of 15.14 kilometers, comprising seven intersections, two large bridges spanning over Hau River including Dai Ngai Bridge 1 and Dai Ngai Bridge 2, and five small bridges.

The key transport project has a total investment of more than VND8 trillion (US$333 million) from the state budget invested by the Project 85 Management Board under the Ministry of Transport.

Its starting point intersects with National Highway No.54 in Hung Hoa Commune, Tieu Can District, Tra Vinh Province and the ending point links with Nam Song Hau (South Hau River) in Long Duc Commune, Long Phu District, Soc Trang Province.

Once completed, the 17.5-meter-wide bridge will have four lanes with a speed limitation of 80 kilometers per hour.

This project needs to mobilize around 50 hectares of land with costs of compensation and resettlement support worth around VND446.065 billion (US$18 million).

The two provinces of Tra Vinh and Soc Trang have handed over nearly 100 percent of clear sites for the investor of this project so far.