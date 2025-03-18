Ma Da Bridge to connect Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai, strengthening regional links

According to the Ministry of Construction, restoring Ma Da Bridge would significantly improve regional infrastructure, drive economic growth in Binh Phuoc, and create new opportunities for Southeast Vietnam and southern Central Highlands.

Dong Nai provincial leaders survey the Ma Da Bridge construction site.

Following General Secretary To Lam’s directive, the Government Office on January 25 conveyed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s instructions for the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with relevant agencies to implement Binh Phuoc’s proposal to expand DT 753 route and connect it to DT 761 route in Dong Nai via Ma Da Bridge. Both provinces are now expediting plans for the bridge’s construction to enhance regional connectivity.

Enhancing connectivity: Ring Road No.4 - HCMC and Long Thanh Airport

The Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee, on February 11, submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Construction for the construction and restoration of Ma Da Bridge, improving connectivity between Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai. The planned route will extend from Dong Xoai City (Binh Phuoc) along DT 753 route, crossing Ma Da Bridge into Dong Nai, and linking to Ring Road No.4 - HCMC via Bien Hoa City, with a total length of 76 km. Once completed, DT 753 route will serve as a key interregional corridor, connecting the Central Highlands through Binh Phuoc Province to Long Thanh International Airport (Dong Nai) and Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port (Ba Ria - Vung Tau).

In December 2024, Binh Phuoc launched a project to upgrade and expand a 13 km section of DT 753 route, from Bau Truc intersection (Dong Xoai City) to Dong Phu - Binh Duong Road. With a total investment of VND480 billion from central and local budgets, the project is set for completion by June 2025.

After discussions with Binh Phuoc authorities, the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province has assigned specific tasks to relevant departments and localities to accelerate the Ma Da Bridge project and its connecting roads. The goal is to finalize procedures for construction to begin in June 2025 and open the bridge for use by October 2025.

The Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee has tasked the Departments of Finance, Construction, and Agriculture and Environment with advising on adjustments to the provincial planning for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, incorporating Ma Da Bridge and its connecting roads, revising forestry land allocations, proposing funding sources for the bridge’s construction, and determining investment models for priority connecting roads, with a focus on public-private partnerships (PPP).

Minimizing impact on the UNESCO biosphere reserve

In May 2023, the People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province proposed expanding DT 753 route to connect with DT 761 route in Dong Nai via Ma Da Bridge. However, Dong Nai opposed the plan, citing potential harm to the Dong Nai UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, recognized in 2011. As a result, the province proposed the Government not to approve any road construction through the reserve’s core zone.

The war-damaged Ma Da Bridge connecting Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai is set for restoration.

Instead, an alternative route was proposed, connecting Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai via DT 753 route but bypassing the reserve through Ring Road No.4 -HCMC via Binh Duong. However, the Binh Phuoc Department of Transport noted that this route is longer, follows the Ma Da River rather than directly linking Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai, and requires passage through Binh Duong. Meanwhile, the DT 753 route from Binh Phuoc to Dong Nai remains the shortest and most direct connection, linking the Central Highlands provinces to Long Thanh Airport and Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port via Binh Phuoc.

Assessing the need for a connecting road between Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc for socio-economic development, Mr. Ho Van Ha, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee, emphasized the importance of minimizing its impact on the forest. He noted that Dong Nai has the largest natural forest in the Southeast region. The proposed route would pass through the Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve, which includes primeval forests, newly restored ecosystems with high biodiversity, and many rare species. To address this, authorities could explore the option of constructing an elevated road to preserve the reserve while creating a distinctive feature for Dong Nai province.

Meanwhile, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh stated that the ministry is awaiting agreement between the two provinces before finalizing an investment plan. Once a consensus is reached, the ministry will advise the Government on the best approach and evaluate measures to minimize environmental impact on the biosphere reserve.

According to the Ministry of Construction, restoring Ma Da Bridge would significantly improve regional infrastructure, drive economic growth in Binh Phuoc, and create new opportunities for Southeast Vietnam and southern Central Highlands. The project would enhance connectivity to Long Thanh Airport and Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port, strengthening regional trade and logistics.

By Hoang Bac, Bich Quyen, Bui Liem – Translated by Thuy Doan