Ly Son Urban Area Planning targets international tourist city

The Dung Quat Economic Zone Management Board and Industrial Zones of Quang Ngai Province yesterday collaborated with the People’s Committee of Ly Son District to host an announcement ceremony for the Ly Son Urban Area Construction Planning Project.

The Ly Son Urban Area Construction Planning Project is compatible with the Overall Adjustment Project of the General Construction Planning of Dung Quat Economic Zone by 2045.



Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son District Pham Thi Huong affirmed that the submission and approval of the project planning at the current time is essential to develop Ly Son Island District to be in accordance with the strategic development of sea and island of Vietnam.

Ly Son will be developed based on the combination of embellishment and new investments to attract big investors which would contribute to stabilizing the livelihoods of residents.

Accordingly, Ly Son Island District will have a scale of planning of around 1,492 hectares.

Ly Son Urban Area Construction Planning Project set a target to develop Ly Son into an international tourist city with green - clean – high-level criteria. Besides, the locality shall develop tourism products based on core unique and typical values of culture, exploration, nature and resorts.

Therefore, it is important to build a system of policy mechanisms and urban management models with specific elements.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong