Ly Son to reclaim land from the sea for airport construction

Ly Son Airport on Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province will cover an area of over 161 hectares, including 128 hectares of land reclamation.

Tourists visit Dao Be (Be Island) on Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai announced the 1/2000-scale zoning plan for the construction of the Ly Son Island urban area, which was approved by the provincial People's Committee in 2024.

The current area of Ly Son Island is not large, and the population density is high. Therefore, it needs a land reclamation plan to meet the technical requirements of the airport and ensure safety during takeoffs and landings.

Accordingly, Ly Son Airport will be upgraded to class 4C and developed as a joint-use airport for both military and civil aviation. It will receive 3-3.5 million passengers a year and accommodate A320 and A321 aircraft.

In addition to developing airport infrastructure, Quang Ngai Province plans to invest in synchronized infrastructure and services associated with the establishment of a logistics hub and a network of roads and tram lines connecting the airport terminal with functional zones on the island.

Ly Son Island, a tranquil destination 30km off Quang Ngai Province's coast, is home to more than 22,000 residents.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh