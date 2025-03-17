Locals preserve Quang Tan traditional conical hat craft village

Quang Tan Commune, formerly known as Ha Thon Village, in Ba Don Town, Quang Binh Province has been famous for making traditional conical hats for a long time.

According to local residents, the conical hat craft- making craft began over 100 years ago. Despite facing many challenges, Quang Tan-branded conical hats have retained their rustic and simple beauty, becoming a unique cultural symbol of the region.

Beyond being a sun and rain shield, conical hats- making industry also creates income for locals, strengthens community bonds and helps preserve traditional cultural values.

Local residents make a living from the conical hats- making industry.

Nguyen Thi Thuy, a conical hat maker in Quang Tan Commune shared that every day, she saw about 30 conical hats, earning an average of VND2.5 million (US$98) per month, contributing to household expenses.

Machinery is used for conical hat production.

According to Phan Thanh Tan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tan Commune, he hoped that businesses and residents would continue to uphold their responsibility and dedication in preserving our traditional conical hat craft which would not only help maintain the cultural identity but also create income opportunities for individuals, families, and the society.

Each handcrafted conical hat is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of each artisan. Quang Tan conical hat is not only a handcrafted product but also a heritage that needs to be cherished.

By Khanh Trinh- Translated by Huyen Huong