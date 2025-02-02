Culture/art

Locals flock to traditional fishing competition in Quang Ngai

SGGPO

Thousands of local people in Quang Ngai Province on February 2 (the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) flocked to Mo Duc District to participate in a traditional fishing competition on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

The fishing competition is organized in Dong Keo Lake, Phuoc Chanh Hamlet in Duc Hoa Commune, Mo Duc District, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is a unique traditional festival held in Dong Keo Lake, Phuoc Chanh Hamlet in Duc Hoa Commune, Mo Duc District. The participants using bamboo fishing gear and tackle came from nine teams with five people per team from nine villages in the locality.

The competition is organized to pray for a bumper crop as well as to strengthen solidarity and social cohesion among the people.

The organization board will award first, second, and third prizes to the teams that catch the most fish, and one prize for the team that catches the heaviest fish.

Participants using bamboo fishing gear and tackle to catch fish. (Photo: SGGP)
The participants come from nine teams with five people per team from nine villages in the locality.(Photo: SGGP)
The traditional fishing competition attracts a large number of locals and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
