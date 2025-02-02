Locals flock to traditional fishing competition in Quang Ngai

The event is a unique traditional festival held in Dong Keo Lake, Phuoc Chanh Hamlet in Duc Hoa Commune, Mo Duc District. The participants using bamboo fishing gear and tackle came from nine teams with five people per team from nine villages in the locality.
The competition is organized to pray for a bumper crop as well as to strengthen solidarity and social cohesion among the people.
The organization board will award first, second, and third prizes to the teams that catch the most fish, and one prize for the team that catches the heaviest fish.