Localities urged to cope with possibility of tropical depression in East Sea

The climate on the land refers to shifts in various patterns such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds and lightning posing risks of floods and inundation. Meanwhile, the East Sea is forecast to face a tropical low-pressure system in the upcoming time.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, throughout last night, many places in the Northern region experienced thundery rains.

Previously, on June 19 evening, the capital city of Hanoi and the provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen experienced thundery showers and lightning. The suburban districts of Hanoi such as Phuc Tho and Dan Phuong reported that trees and electric poles fell along streets.

It is forecast that tropical downpours and thunderstorms will slam into the Northern region, provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Dinh and from Phu Yen to Binh Thuan and the Central Highlands region from June 20 evening.

The capital city of Hanoi experiences a downpour and thunderstorm throughout last night.

As of June 20, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued a dispatch to direct the provincial commanders from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang providing timely notification to ship captains and workers operating at sea. This notification is to help them proactively prepare for and mitigate damages, ensure the safety of lives and property and keep contact in any arising situations.

Following a report sent to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee, the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting warned of a low-pressure zone that could form in the middle of the East Sea and intensify into a tropical low-pressure system or a storm from June 23 to June 25, associated with bad weather directly affecting the northern and middle of the East Sea including the Paracel Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong