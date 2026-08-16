Sports

Lively summer sports events mark Children’s Olympic Day 2026

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports launched a series of activities to mark Children’s Olympic Day and Summer Sports 2026 at the Dong Hoa Ward Public Service Supply Center on August 15, drawing over 1,000 coaches and athletes.

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Athletes compete in the rope-skipping event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to improve public health, boost grassroots sports movements, and offer wholesome summer recreation for local children and youth in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to organizers, the two-day event, on August 15–16, gathers competitors from 34 wards and communes across Ho Chi Minh City. Over 1,000 coaches and athletes are competing in four events, including tug-of-war, jump rope, sack racing, and stick pushing.

Designed to be highly engaging and team-oriented for various age groups, the competitions foster physical fitness, community interaction, and solidarity among localities. Immediately following the opening ceremony, teams kicked off men’s and women’s team events with high energy, creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere.

Through the initiative, organizers hope to encourage broader public participation in daily physical exercise for better health and well-being. The program also highlights the city's commitment to creating healthy recreational and educational spaces for children during the 2026 summer break.

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34 ward and commune-level units take part in the event. (Photo: SGGP)
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The sack race proves highly engaging. (Photo: SGGP)
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The organizing committee and representatives of participating delegations (Photo: SGGP)
By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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summer sports events Children’s Olympic Day 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Summer Sports 2026

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