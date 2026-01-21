External relations, integration vital to national construction, defense

During the 13th Party Congress’s term, despite complex and unpredictable global developments, foreign affairs and international integration recorded many important achievements, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong said.

Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers a presentation at the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, on January 21, delivered a presentation at the 14th National Party Congress, focusing on promoting external relations and international integration in service of the country’s strategic objectives.

Expressing strong agreement with the documents submitted by the Party Central Committee to the congress, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that, looking back on Vietnam’s revolutionary journey, it is clear that under the Party’s leadership, foreign affairs and international integration have always played an important role and made significant contributions.

During the struggle for national liberation and reunification, foreign affairs worked closely with political and military efforts, forming a strategy of “fighting while negotiating.” This contributed to historic victories such as the 1954 Geneva Agreement and the 1973 Paris Peace Agreement, creating decisive turning points toward national reunification.

In the Doi Moi (Renewal) period, foreign affairs took the lead in breaking isolation, promoting deep international integration, mobilizing external resources for development, and enhancing Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena, the deputy FM stated.

Notably, during the 13th Party Congress’s term, despite complex and unpredictable global developments, foreign affairs and international integration recorded many important achievements, Cuong said. A peaceful and stable environment was maintained, along with independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The foreign policy landscape became increasingly expansive, balanced, and harmonious. Diplomacy in the service of development was further strengthened, and Vietnam's role, position, and reputation continued to rise.

These results reflect the collective efforts of the entire political system under the Party’s leadership, with active participation by ministries, sectors, localities, and the business community, he noted.

The Party has consistently affirmed that foreign affairs are an integral component of the overall revolutionary line, contributing to safeguarding the Fatherland from afar, serving development, and enhancing the nation’s international standing.

The delegation of the Hanoi Party Organization attends the plenary discussion on the 14th National Party Congress's documents on January 21. (Photo: VNA)

Across successive Party Congresses, the Party has continuously renewed its foreign policy thinking. During the Doi moi period, Vietnam progressed from aspiring to be a friend to being ready to be a friend, then to becoming a friend, a reliable partner, and a proactive, responsible member of the international community; from international economic integration to proactive and comprehensive international integration; and from participation to active contribution and assuming a leading role in multilateral mechanisms.

On that basis, the documents of the 14th Party Congress underscore strategic autonomy and self-reliance as the foundation for deep integration without dependence and clearly define the development of foreign affairs in the new era in line with the country’s historical stature, cultural identity, and international standing.

The documents also affirm that, alongside national defense and security, foreign affairs and international integration are key and regular tasks, regarded as strategic pillars in national construction and defense amid profound, complex, and unpredictable global changes.

In this spirit, the Party Organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified several key tasks for the coming period. These include thoroughly implementing the foreign policy orientations set by the 14th Party Congress; closely monitoring global developments and strengthening coordination with relevant forces to maintain a peaceful and stable environment; ensuring synchronous and effective implementation of the pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy and related channels; placing diplomacy in service of development at the center; and building a comprehensive, modern, and professional diplomatic service with a strong focus on digital transformation and human resources development.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed confidence that, with the leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat and the coordination of all levels and sectors, foreign affairs and international integration will continue to make greater contributions to building a strong, prosperous, civilized, and happy country in the new era.

Vietnamplus