Expressways race to open ahead of Lunar New Year

In the final days of January 2026, construction sites along the North–South Expressway East across the South Central Coast are racing to complete the final stages, to open a continuous expressway corridor from North to South ahead of Tet.

An interchange between the North–South Expressway and National Highway 19C, built by Hong Ha Investment Equipment and Construction JSC (Hong Ha Company), has been completed and is awaiting traffic opening.

Two component projects Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon and Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon are largely complete, with many contract packages ready for traffic opening and official operation. Meanwhile, the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh and Chi Thanh–Van Phong sections remain unfinished in several stretches due to the impact of heavy rains and flooding in November 2025.

Hong Ha Company is finalizing the interchange and connection between the expressway and National Highway 19C.

Mr. Bui Trong Lai, Director of the Executive Board for the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh and Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon component projects, said that storms and floods in November 2025 caused slope failures and landslides along the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh route, as well as pavement cracking in multiple locations. In addition, construction has been delayed in some sections due to complex geological conditions, preventing full-route opening.

The Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh project traverses complex hilly and mountainous terrain, requiring significant investment in bridges and tunnels.

Contractors are currently working intensively to repair damage and landslides, while continuing the installation of traffic safety facilities, right-of-way works, and connecting access points in preparation for opening the projects to traffic.

“We are urging contractors to make every effort to open the two projects to traffic before the Lunar New Year. As for the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh project, only the main carriageway may be opened on certain sections, with substantial completion and full operation expected by April 30,” Mr. Bui Trong Lai said.

Contractors are making intensive efforts to open the main carriageway of the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh Expressway ahead of the Lunar New Year.

At the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon project, relevant units are expediting final inspections, traffic organization plans, and fire prevention and fighting systems for the mountain tunnels.

Mr. Bui Nhat Hien, Executive Director of the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon project, said the project management unit is coordinating with the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the Traffic Police Department, and contractors to carry out inspections and approve traffic safety organization plans along the route.

The Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway project required the construction of three mountain tunnels.

The mountain tunnels along the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway have been completed and are being prepared for traffic opening and operation.

For the project’s three mountain tunnels, all construction work has been completed, and the facilities are awaiting approval of fire safety plans to meet the conditions for traffic opening.

“We are striving to complete the remaining tasks to open the entire route and ensure stable operation before the Lunar New Year, tentatively around the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month,” Mr. Bui Nhat Hien said.

An interchange along the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway is nearing completion.

Phase 2 of the North–South Expressway East across the South Central Coast comprises four component projects: Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon (passing through Quang Ngai and Gia Lai), Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon (Gia Lai), Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh (Gia Lai and Dak Lak), and Chi Thanh–Van Phong (Dak Lak). The total length is 286 km, with an overall investment of approximately VND66.27 trillion. Construction began on January 1, 2023, and technical traffic opening was achieved on December 19, 2025.

Industrial and factory buildings are emerging along the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh Expressway corridor.

A completed section of the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh Expressway awaits official operation.

The Chi Thanh–Van Phong project alone, spanning 48 km with an investment of VND11 trillion and managed by Project Management Unit 7, was severely affected by historic flooding in eastern Dak Lak, causing slope collapses, landslides, and pavement cracking. Contractors are currently repairing the damage, and the project timeline is expected to be extended.

As a result, before the Lunar New Year, the expressway sections through eastern Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces will be fully opened, while only parts of the main carriageway in Dak Lak Province will be opened to traffic.

Contractors are racing against time under unpredictable weather conditions to complete the expressway interchange with National Highway 19C on the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh project.

Modern equipment is being used to spray concrete and reinforce stable slope embankments.

A completed expressway section and its connecting arterial route are awaiting operation and exploitation.

The Ky Lo overpass bridge is the longest bridge on Phase 2 of the North–South Expressway East project.

The interchange linking the North–South Expressway with National Highway 1A, providing access to the Cu Mong Tunnel, has been completed.

The Son Trieu mountain tunnel has been completed, with vehicles already passing through.

﻿The Son Trieu mountain tunnel is fully completed.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan