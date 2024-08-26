Legislature approves appointment of 3 deputy PMs, 2 ministers

The National Assembly passed resolutions approving the Prime Minister's proposals for the appointment of three deputy prime ministers and two ministers.

Party and State leaders congratulate newly appointed Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly (NA) on August 26 passed resolutions approving the Prime Minister's proposals for the appointment of three deputy prime ministers and two ministers for the 2021-2026 term, with the majority of deputies voting in favour.

With all the 432 deputies present voting yes (accounting for 89.81 percent of the total NA members), the freshly approved Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 term include Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee; Ho Duc Phoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance’s Party Civil Affairs Committee, and Minister of Finance; and Bui Thanh Son, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Party Civil Affairs Committee, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, with all the 426 deputies present voting in favour, Do Duc Duy, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Yen Bai Party Committee, and head of the northern province’s delegation of deputies to the 15th NA, was approved as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment; and Nguyen Hai Ninh, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee, as Minister of Justice.

Vietnamplus