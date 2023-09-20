Legendary music group Westlife to wow Vietnamese audiences in November

Legendary music group Westlife on September 19 announced that they will return to Vietnam after 12 years and bring the world tour “The Wild Dreams Tour” to audiences in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

According to the group's official fanpage, tickets for this concert will be on sale from September 26. The music night will take place at Thong Nhat Stadium - with a capacity of about 15,000 spectators.

The four members - Mark, Kian, Shane, and Nicky - are expected to perform hits such as Uptown Girl, Seasons in the Sun, Flying Without Wings, No One's Gonna Sleep Tonight, and many other famous songs.

Westlife's The Wild Dreams Tour kicked off in 2020 but had to be postponed for two years due to the epidemic, and some members had health problems. The group has performed more than 60 shows in Asia and Europe. Among them, the show in Dublin (Ireland) - the group's hometown - on July 8-9 attracted more than 87,000 spectators. The concert in London (UK) on August 2 also had 70,000 participants.

In 2011, the group came to Vietnam for the first time as part of the Westlife Gravity Tour at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi.

Westlife was especially popular in the 1990s and 2000s. For many Vietnamese born in the 1980s and 1990s, Westlife's love songs are associated with a period of adolescence, a youth full of romance and memories.