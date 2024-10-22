Leaders of Venezuela, Nicaragua congratulate Vietnam’s new President

Leaders of Venezuela and Nicaragua have extended their congratulations to General Luong Cuong, Politburo member, Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, on his election as President of Vietnam by the 15th NA on October 21.

TVSUR website reports on the 8th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) electing General Luong Cuong as President of Vietnam. (Screenshot: VNA)

In his post on the Instagram social network, President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros wrote he would like to send his warmest greetings and congratulations to the newly-elected President of Vietnam.

Following President Ho Chi Minh's testament, Venezuela pledges to continue its efforts to consolidate and enhance relations with Vietnam, he affirmed.

President of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo send congratulations to President Luong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

In their congratulations posted on social networks and media, President of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo wrote that the election once again affirms the heroism and firm belief in President Ho Chi Minh's legacy of patriotism, as well as the confidence in the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

These are also the core values that the FSLN shares in the struggle for a world of peace and solidarity, they affirmed.

Sending wishes for peace and prosperity to the Vietnamese people, the Nicaraguan leaders committed to maintaining their efforts to consolidate the historic friendship and solidarity between the two peoples and governments.

On this occasion, Venezuelan newspapers and media, including the national news agency Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN), the Venezolana de Television TV station, the national radio station Radio Nacional de Venezuela (RNV), CuatroF newspaper, and Venezuela-news, ran articles on the election and posted the full text of President Nicolas Maduro's congratulatory message to his Vietnamese counterpart.

Vietnamplus