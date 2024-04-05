Le Duc Phat enters quarterfinals in Kazakhstan, boosting 2024 Olympic hope

Badminton player Le Duc Phat

In the latest results from the Kazakhstan International Challenge 2024, Le Duc Phat defeated Kai Schaefer from Germany in the second round of the men's singles event with a score of 2-0 (21/19, 21/18), securing a spot in the quarterfinals. His next opponent is Viren Nettasinghe from Sri Lanka. Phat's goal for this tournament is to reach the semifinals or finals, as only then can he accumulate more points for himself.

The coaching staff of the Vietnamese badminton team has revealed that the tournament in Kazakhstan marks Le Duc Phat's final international competition in his quest to accumulate points for contention for an official spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France. Currently, Phat holds the 34th position in the rankings for players vying for an official place in the Paris Olympics.

On April 28, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will announce the list of male and female players who have secured official spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics in France. Phat will not be participating in the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships scheduled to take place in China next week.

Badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang has been knocked out of the Kazakhstan International Challenge 2024. Next, Dang will head to China to compete in the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships. Representing Vietnam in the 2024 Asian Badminton Championships will be Nguyen Thuy Linh and Nguyen Hai Dang.

Mr. Khoa Trung Kien, Head of the Badminton Department at the Sports Authority of Vietnam, stated, "The competition for Olympic slots in men's badminton for Vietnam will be very tough. We are fully concentrating on Phat and Dang to help them achieve this goal. However, it all hinges on the international tournament results for each player because multiple victories will earn more points for them individually."

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan