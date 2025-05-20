National

Lawmakers scrutinise draft revised Penal Code on May 20

The draft amended Penal Code and a draft law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Criminal Procedure Code are among issues under discussion on May 20.

na.jpg
A plenary sitting the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss the draft amended Penal Code, and a draft law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Criminal Procedure Code on May 20, as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 9th session.

A draft resolution of the legislature on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for developing social housing, and a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Credit Institutions will also be tabled.

After that, the legislative body will discuss in the hall a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Enterprises. This draft adds provisions to strengthen supervision, examination, and specific sanctions over the firms that do not contribute enough charter capital as committed, those with fake capital, and the ones that falsely declare charter capital.

In the afternoon, deputies are set to discuss in groups the draft amended Penal Code, along with the draft laws amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Law on Credit Institutions.

Vietnamplus

