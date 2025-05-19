Lawmakers to discuss three-level court model

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to heard a proposal and a verification report on the investment policy of Quy Nhon - Pleiku expressway project.

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to heard a proposal and a verification report on the investment policy of Quy Nhon - Pleiku expressway project, and adjustments to the investment policy of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project (Phase 1) on May 19 morning as part of its 9th session.

At the 15th National Assembly's 9th session (Photo: VNA)

After that, NA deputies will discuss in the hall the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Organisation of People's Courts.

The draft law amends and supplements regulations on the organisation, tasks, and powers of People's Courts, the number, standards, and conditions for appointing judges of the Supreme People's Court, and related regulations.

Regarding the court organisation model, the draft law has amended and supplemented the provisions on the organisation of the court system in the direction of ending the activities of the High-level People's Court and the district-level People's Court; establishing the Regional People's Court; converting the specialised People's Courts of first instance into specialised courts within the Regional People's Courts.

Accordingly, the court system organisation model includes: the Supreme People's Court; the People's Courts of provinces and centrally-run cities; and the Regional People's Courts.

On the basis of the three-level court system organisation model, the draft law amends and supplements the provisions on the tasks, powers, and organisational structure of the courts.

In the afternoon session, the NA will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the following contents: Supplementing the regular expenditure budget (foreign non-refundable aid) in 2025; the transition to apply a number of specific mechanisms and policies has been allowed by the NA to be implemented in a number of localities after restructuring the apparatus and expanding administrative boundaries according to the policies of the Party and the State; the NA’s draft Resolution on piloting the People's Procuracy in initiating civil lawsuits to protect the civil rights of vulnerable groups or protect public interests.

During the remaining time of the session, the legislature is scheduled to discuss in the hall the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Organisation of the People's Procuracy.

The draft law supplements the titles of investigator, criminal technical expert to synchronise with the Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies 2015 (amended and supplemented in 2021), the Law on Judicial Expertise 2012 (amended and supplemented in 2018, 2020); supplements the tasks and powers of the People's Procuracy regarding administrative sanctions for acts of obstructing litigation activities to ensure consistency and unity in the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations.

The draft Law amends and supplements the provisions on the ranks of prosecutors, appointment of prosecutors, standards for the appointment of prosecutors, chief prosecutors and senior prosecutors; the appointment of prosecutors in special cases, term of office of prosecutors, the procurator selection council to ensure consistency and unity with the draft Law on Cadres and Civil Servants (amended), the Law on Organisation of People's Courts, ensuring the correct progress and roadmap according to the conclusion of the Politburo and the requirements of the NA.

