Lank FC offers contract extension with Huynh Nhu

As a result of her contributions, Huynh Nhu has been offered a contract extension by Lank FC ahead of the upcoming season.

Vietnam's female Golden Ball 2022, Huynh Nhu, has successfully concluded the 2022-2023 season with Lank FC in Portugal. With 22 appearances, seven goals, and two assists, she played a crucial role in helping Lank FC finish seventh in the Portuguese National Championship. As a result of her contributions, Huynh Nhu has been offered a contract extension by the club ahead of the upcoming season.

In the coming days, Huynh Nhu's representative will hold discussions with Lank FC's management to determine her future. Before that, both parties agreed for Huynh Nhu to return to Vietnam and join the national women's team for the 32nd SEA Games, which coincides with Lank FC's final stages of the season.

During the past season, the 31-year-old female player swiftly integrated with her teammates at Lank FC. Huynh Nhu was always ready to take the field, and the head coach gradually gained confidence in including her in the lineup. With seven goals and two assists, Huynh Nhu ranked second in the club's goal-scoring list, just behind Malu Schmidt. Her impressive performances have provided some comfort to Vietnamese football fans, especially amidst the challenging journeys of renowned male players such as Quang Hai and Cong Phuong abroad.

Huynh Nhu not only left a professional mark on the pitch but also made an impression as a cultural ambassador, both to Vietnamese football fans and Lank FC. Images of her and some teammates in traditional Vietnamese ao dai and conical hats circulated on social media and received high praise from the public.

Similarly, when she returned to Vietnam to attend the 2022 Golden Ball Gala, Huynh Nhu gifted the organizers with her Lank FC jersey for auction to support charitable causes. This gesture not only garnered appreciation from local football fans but also reached Portugal.

Currently, Huynh Nhu is focusing on training with the Vietnamese national women's team in preparation for a training camp in Germany in early June, which includes a friendly match against the German women's team. This short training session aims to maintain the team's form after the 32nd SEA Games and prepare them for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where Huynh Nhu and her teammates will face the United States, the Netherlands, and Portugal in the group stage, scheduled to take place in New Zealand in July.