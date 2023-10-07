Landslides, rock fall leave 2 dead and missing in Yen Bai Province

The movement of northeast monsoon and hot air has triggered moderate to heavy rains in several places of the Northern region on October 7 morning.

An overnight torrential rainfall hit the mountainous province of Yen Bai, causing a landslide leaving two dead and missing in Van Yen District.

According to a brief report from the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Yen Bai Province, a landslide was recorded in Yen Thai Commune, Van Yen District at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

In related weather news, as of 7 a.m. on October 7, the eye of storm Koinu was at around 21.1 degrees north latitude and 115.4 degrees east longitude, about 180 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong (China) with a maximum speed of five kilometers an hour.

It is forecast that the tropical storm will turn into a tropical depression in the eastern part of the Leizhou Peninsula (China) within the next three days.

In recent two days, the Northern midlands and mountainous regions have suffered from thundery rains on a large scale.

In particular, from last night until this morning, the localities Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Son La, Phu Tho, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen and Thanh Hoa experienced extreme rainfalls.

It is expected that the localities between Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh will continue facing thundery rains along with high risks of lightning, hails, blustery winds, flooding in low-lying areas, landslides and flashfloods in mountainous areas.