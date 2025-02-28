Land revenue reaches tens of thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong in HCMC

Land resources are a significant source of revenue for Ho Chi Minh City, contributing tens of thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong to the city's budget.

Director Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the meeting

At this morning's meeting on Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic situation and February performance, as well as the tasks and solutions for March 2025, Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, stated that revenue from fees, charges, land use fees, and land auctions in 2025 is expected to reach tens of trillions of Vietnamese dong.

In the first two months of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City's total budget revenue reached VND108,799.6 billion, an increase of VND7,212.7 billion compared to the same period in 2024, achieving 107.1 percent of the target. Of this, revenue from the natural resources and environment sector accounted for 2.5 percent, totaling VND2,743.4 billion —an increase of VND216.7 billion, reaching 109 percent of the previous year's figure.

Real estate transfers were a significant driver of land revenue, generating VND1,523.6 billion. This represented a 134 percent increase compared to the previous year, fueled by substantial growth in land registration fees accounting for 152 percent and personal income tax making up 128 percent. Conversely, land use fees and land rent/water surface tax experienced sharp declines, generating VND843.9 billion and VND341.5 billion respectively, representing decreases of 90 percent and 83 percent.

Nguyen Toan Thang stated that in the first two months of 2025, land price determination in the city continued to be in accordance with regulations, prioritizing key projects to ensure budget revenue and facilitate investment activities. As of February 16, 2025, the department had submitted a proposal to the Land Valuation Council for the Smart Complex - Thu Thiem Eco Smart City project, with expected revenue exceeding VND15,513 billion.

Regarding the auction of land lots in Thu Thiem, Director Nguyen Toan Thang stated that, according to the plan approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the city intends to select three lots in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City for auction. After evaluating the process, subsequent auctions will be organized.

Currently, these three lots include 1.2, 1.3, and 3.5, with an estimated price list used to determine the starting price at approximately VND5,700 billion, Mr. Thang said, adding that the auction procedures are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

As of February 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has made significant progress in issuing land use right and asset ownership certificates. Notably, 99.67 percent of individual applications have been processed, resulting in 1,586,838 certificates granted. While organizational applications also saw progress, the rate was 92.53 percent, with 1,516,615 certificates issued.

However, the issuance of certificates to homebuyers in commercial projects still faces numerous challenges, primarily stemming from issues in investment, construction, acceptance, and handover processes. To address these difficulties, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Decision No. 5013/QD-UBND on November 5, 2024, establishing Working Group 5013 to resolve obstacles in the certification process.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Anh Quan