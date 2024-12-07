Land handover for expressways' rest stops asked to be completed in January 2025

The site clearance work for the construction of rest stops of the component projects of North-South ExpresswayEast is facing delays, affecting the synchronous exploitation progress of the project in 2025, the Ministry of Transport said.

A rest stop design

Out of a total of 21 rest stops along the entire route, only two rest stops on the Mai Son-National Highway 45 Expressway and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet Expressway at Km205+092 have been completed. Six rest stops on Nghi Son–Dien Chau, Dien Chau–Bai Vot, Nha Trang–Cam Lam, Cam Lam–Vinh Hao, and Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet expressways at Km144+560 and Phan Thiet–Dau Giay Expressway are currently under construction.

The remaining 13 rest stops are still in the bidding process for investor selection with land having not been handed over yet. These stations are located on National Highway 45—Nghi Son, Ham Nghi—Vung Ang, Vung Ang—Bung, Bung—Van Ninh, Van Ninh—Cam Lo, Cam Lo—La Son, Quang Ngai—Hoai Nhon at Km77+820 and Km15+620, Hoai Nhon—Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon—Chi Thanh, Van Phong—Nha Trang, Can Tho—Hau Giang, and Hau Giang—Ca Mau expressways.

The Ministry of Transport has requested local authorities to focus on resolving obstacles to hand over land for the construction project of six rest stops whose investors have been selected in December and 13 others in January 2025.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the remaining 13 rest stops are expected to complete the process of investor selection by early 2025. The management agencies will negotiate with the investors to shorten the construction duration and complete essential service facilities, such as restrooms and parking lots, when the component projects along the expressway are put into operation.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh