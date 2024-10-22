Ministry approves construction of 36 rest stops along North-South Expressway

The Ministry of Transport has just approved a construction project of 36 rest stops along the North-South Expressway, stretching from the North-eastern province of Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang (Photo: SGGP)

As of October 2024, nine rest areas are being constructed, including six rest stops that were put into operation, one rest area that was put into operation partially, and two rest stops that are under construction.

There is also one rest stop that will be implemented when the Huu Nghi- Chi Lang expressway is invested in; two stations invested by the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC).

The selection of investors for eight out of 24 rest stops of the component projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway managed by the Ministry of Transport has been completed.

The essential public facilities, such as restrooms and parking lots, will be finished before December 31 while all rest stops will be completed by 2025.

Three rest stops are finalizing legal procedures and investment plans including the VEC rest area at Km 227 in Ha Nam Province and Xuan Khiem rest stop at Km 269 on the road section from Phap Van to Cao Bo in Ninh Binh Province.

While waiting for the rest stops to be completed and put into operation, the Ministry of Transport has directed agencies and units to establish eight rest areas along the Eastern North-South Expressway, including three stations from Mai Son Commune in Ninh Binh Province’ Yen Mo District to Vinh City in Nghe An Province, five stations on HCMC- Nha Trang route.

Two temporary rest stops have been placed at Km64+200 and Km77+800 on the Cam Lo – La Son expressway connecting Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh