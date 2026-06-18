Land data digitalization, online land-use certificate issuance accelerates

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates comprehensive land data digitalization, requiring all land procedures to be processed online and gradually enabling fully digital land use right certificate (red book) issuance.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued a directive to 168 wards, communes and special zones to strengthen land surveying, cadastral mapping and the completion of a comprehensive land database.

The department requested that local authorities ensure 100 percent of land administrative procedures under their jurisdiction are received and processed through the public service system. Results must be returned with digitally signed scanned documents uploaded to the system, while land data must be fully updated in accordance with guidance from the Land Administration Department.

Residents carry out administrative procedures at Tan Binh Ward People’s Committee in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

For land dossiers resulting in a Land Use Right Certificate, agencies must upload a digitally signed, scanned copy of the certificate to the cadastral database upon completion. All paper records must also be transferred to the local branch of the Land Registration Office for updating and adjusting cadastral data, as well as for certification in the electronic land register in accordance with regulations.

The department also instructed the Land Registration Office to ensure that 100 percent of land procedures within its authority are processed and returned via the online public service system.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong