Lam Dong bareback horse riding competition attracts visitors, locals

The second bareback horse riding competition was held in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 29.
Horse and riders in the competition (Photo: SGGP)

The race attracted 16 horses which participated in four elimination rounds. The two fastest horses of each elimination round joined the semifinal round. These eight winning horses were whittled down to the top four to compete in the final round.

The event took place at the Ma Rung Lu Quan tourist area 2 in Da Nhim Commune, in Lac Duong District. This is one of the activities of the Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2023.

The 2nd Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2023 officially opened at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City on April 27.

The event under the theme "Lam Dong - Majestic Plateau" featured a variety of activities with many new, rich, and attractive contents associated with the preservation and promotion of cultural identities, restoration and development of traditional craft villages of ethnic groups in the province, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Vo Ngoc Hiep said at the opening ceremony.

The Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2023 will run until May 3.

The bareback horse riding competition attracts many visitors and locals. (Photo: SGGP)
The organization board offers prizes to the top four in the final round. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

