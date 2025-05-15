Artificial intelligence involved in HCMC’s tourism industry

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association in collaboration with several units on May 15 organized the program “Sharing and Applying AI, TikTok and Digital Management in the Travel and Tourism Industry”.

At the beginning of the program, hundreds of invited delegates watched the 3D cartoon “Thanh Giong” (The Heavenly King of Phu Dong), created by artificial intelligence (AI), offering a captivating visual experience with vibrant and realistic images.

Director of Cross-border Payment Business at Finviet Bui Vinh The said that the use of AI helps producers take about half a day to make the cartoon with a cost of about VND500,000 (US$19.3) instead of a month and a cost of at least VND50 million (US$1,928) as previously.

Tourists enjoy a sightseeing tour at Suoi Tien Tourist Area.

According to research from several online travel platforms such as Booking.com, AppotaPay and so on, about 69 percent of respondents have used platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube to search for their travel plans.

The AI application in tourism promotion activities in Vietnam has transformed tourist trends, destination searches and accommodation choices of travelers.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa shared that as for the perspective of a state management agency, the department will invest in a shared data system for units to share with each other, contributing to the development of the tourism community.

Ho Chi Minh City also has tourism startup clubs, serves as a foundation to support many initiatives to gradually become a reality.

International tourists travel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh assessed that the idea for the program is very practical, creating opportunities for tourism businesses to access the market more effectively in the current context.

In the coming time, there will be more programs to help tourism businesses in particular, and the tourism industry in general, continue to grow stronger, added Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh.

Tourists visit the Reunification Hall.

Recently, on May 14, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued a plan to implement Directive No. 34/CD-TTg of the Prime Minister on promoting tourism development to ensure double-digit economic growth.

Accordingly, the tourism industry is set to become a spearhead economic sector by 2030, and Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a leading tourism hub in Southeast Asia.

In order to get this achievement, it is necessary to have some specific solutions, including boosting product promotion and launching a tourism stimulus program for 2025 and the following years.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector will focus on promoting tourism products through 4.0 technologies such as media coverage via travel review channels on social media, domestic and international television channels, tourist information stations and visitor support centers.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong