Increasing number of int’l visitors choose to stay, explore Hanoi

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism’s report on May 24, the capital city saw a sharp increase in international visitors, reflecting the capital’s growing appeal as an attractive destination for long-haul journeys.

More international travelers are staying overnight and engaging in deeper exploration of Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

According to statistics from the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the capital welcomed over 2.7 million visitors in May, including 567,000 international arrivals, presenting a sharp increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, the majority of these international tourists chose to stay overnight, signaling a growing trend of experiential travel and deeper cultural exploration of Hanoi’s lifestyle and heritage.

Domestic tourism also continued to see strong growth, contributing to a total tourism revenue of over VND10.5 trillion (US$406 million) in May. This marks a positive sign of Hanoi’s robust post-pandemic tourism recovery and highlights promising prospects for sustainable development in the months ahead.

In the first five months of the year, Hanoi received nearly 13 million visitors, with tourism revenue posting double-digit growth compared to the same period last year. By the end of June, the total number of visitors is expected to surpass 15 million, with international travelers continuing to account for a high proportion, and the trend of long-term stays remains.

In response to growing demand, Hanoi’s accommodation infrastructure continues to expand and upgrade. The city now boasts nearly 3,800 lodging establishments with over 70,000 rooms, including a large number of hotels rated from three to five stars and well-equipped to meet the high-quality accommodation needs of domestic and international travelers.

In addition, Hanoi has been actively enhancing its offerings in dining, shopping, and tourism-related entertainment to elevate the visitor experience, particularly for long-stay travelers. The capital is steadily affirming its position as one of the region’s leading cultural and tourism destinations, not only attracting visitors but also encouraging them to stay longer and learn more about the charm of this thousand-year-old city.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh