All Vietnam Airlines domestic flights to be moved to Terminal 3

Vietnam Airlines will move all remaining domestic flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 in Tan Son Nhat International Airport, starting at 4 a.m. on May 17.

Vietnam Airlines will move all remaining domestic flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3, starting at 4 a.m. on May 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The decision follows a successful 20-day trial period during which Vietnam Airlines operated domestic routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and Van Don at the newly inaugurated terminal.

The transition aims to streamline service procedures, reduce wait times, and enhance the passenger experience. Starting from the announced date, all domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines will depart exclusively from Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, other carriers, including VietJet Air, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Vietravel Airlines, and Bamboo Airways, along with Vietnam Airlines’ ATR72 flights to Con Dao, Ca Mau, and Rach Gia, will continue operating at Terminal T1.

The move aims to optimize airport operations and streamline the check-in and baggage handling process. Passengers scheduled to travel during this period are advised to closely follow official announcements from airlines and airports for the latest updates on check-in counters and boarding gates.

Vietnam Airlines is committed to working closely with all parties to ensure a smooth, safe, and convenient transition for passengers. Terminal T3 will also enhance customer support services, provide clear guidance, and ensure all operations run efficiently.

Images of Terminal 3 in Tan Son Nhat International Airport:

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh