Lai Ly Huynh defends rapid chess gold at 18th World Xiangqi Championship

Vietnam has achieved additional gold medal success with player Lai Ly Huynh at the 18th World Xiangqi Championship, including a triumph in the men's rapid Chinese chess event.

The 2023 World Chinese Chess Championship wrapped up its final rapid chess rounds on November 25 (local time), with Lai Ly Huynh delivering an outstanding performance. Information from the Vietnamese Xiangqi national team present in the US reveals that Ly Huynh clinched the gold medal in the rapid chess category, with six wins and three draws in a total of nine matches, accumulating 15 points.

Last year saw the debut of the rapid chess format in the World Chinese Chess Championship, and Lai Ly Huynh emerged as the victor. This year's results further underscore Ly Huynh's consistent form, successfully defending the championship title. Notably, in the rapid chess category, players Meng Chen and Liu Baihong trailed behind, securing the 5th and 6th positions, respectively.

In the rapid chess category, Lai Ly Huynh was followed by Malaysian player Li De Zhi, who secured the silver medal. Vietnamese player Nguyen Minh Nhat Quang displayed a determined performance in the rapid chess competition, securing the third position overall and earning the bronze medal. The men's rapid chess event featured 17 registered participants, with the last position in the final standings occupied by the experienced Vietnamese Xiangqi player Diep Khai Nguyen.

In reality, the standard Chinese chess category continues to be the traditional discipline that garners significant attention from the professional community in the World Chinese Chess Championship.

Besides the aforementioned rapid chess standings, the organizers also held a separate rapid chess competition for players without national teams from Vietnam and China. The competition concluded with Sone Toshihiko (Japan) securing the championship and the second position being claimed by Thai player Radtai Lokutarapol.

In addition to the outcomes in the standard chess category, which also encompassed the youth team, the overall results of the 2023 World Chinese Chess Championship for the Vietnamese chess team consist of two gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals. Notable achievements in the team events include a silver medal in the men's category, a silver medal in the men's team category, a silver medal in the women's team standard chess, a gold medal in the men's category, and a bronze medal in the men's rapid chess.

The Vietnamese Xiangqi team participated with 16 players in this tournament.