Lai Chau Culture and Tourism Week held in Da Nang City

The 2024 Lai Chau Culture and Tourism Week, themed “Back to the magnificent peaks of Lai Chau” is opened in the Centrally-run city of Da Nang, aiming at tourism promotion for Lai Chau Province. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

The 2024 Lai Chau Culture and Tourism Week in Da Nang City takes place from November 22 to November 24, with a series of unique cultural and tourism activities, promoting the image of the land, people, and culture of Lai Chau Province to residents and tourists in Da Nang City and promoting tourism connections between Lai Chau Province with Da Nang City and the Central region.

In the context of the 2024 Lai Chau Culture and Tourism Week’s opening ceremony, a tourism promotion conference for Lai Chau Province was hosted in Da Nang last night.

Nearly 100 travel agencies from Da Nang City and surrounding provinces operating in tourism industry and travel agencies attended the event.

The conference focused on discussing the travel demand, taste and concerns of tourists in Da Nang City along with surrounding provinces regarding Northwest tourism, especially activities in Lai Chau Province.

Particularly, there are tourism villages in Lai Chau Province related to the primeval forest where tourism enterprises from the Central region organize trekking and hiking tours.

On the occasion, the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lai Chau Province, Da Nang Tourism Association and Lai Chau Tourism Association co-signed a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism development cooperation.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong