Ho Chi Minh City

Laborers rushing back home for Tet holiday

SGGP

A large number of passengers were waiting at major coach stations of HCMC yesterday afternoon to return to their hometown and unite with their family for Tet.

13-55.jpg
At the Western Coach Station, people are ready to return home (Photo: SGGP)


At 5:00 p.m., coaches after coaches were exiting the Western Coach Station gate, full of passengers inside. The waiting lounge was also crowded with people, ticket at hand and eager to come back home.

13b-9097.jpg
The Western Coach Station is serving about 62,800 passengers, an increase of 255 percent as opposed to normal days (Photo: SGGP)


The station estimated that the quantity of served passengers was 62,800 on nearly 2,000 coaches. This is a rise of 255 percent compared to normal days and the peak of the Tet period (from the 27th to 29th of the last lunar month ).

The Eastern Coach Station also estimated that about 11,000 passengers were served yesterday, equal to about 120 percent of the normal time.

13c-5622.jpg
At ticket booths, people are paying fare for their trip back home (Photo: SGGP)


Approximately 200 coaches in Nga Tu Ga Station transported nearly 4,000 passengers home. The number of served people in 10 days before Lunar New Year Day was more than 30,000, a rise of 125 percent compared to this time last year.

Despite busy traffic all over HCMC, there was no congestion.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Yen Nhi

Tags

Laborers back home Tet holiday return home Western Coach Station Eastern Coach Station

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn