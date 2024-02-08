Laborers rushing back home for Tet holiday

A large number of passengers were waiting at major coach stations of HCMC yesterday afternoon to return to their hometown and unite with their family for Tet.

At the Western Coach Station, people are ready to return home (Photo: SGGP)



At 5:00 p.m., coaches after coaches were exiting the Western Coach Station gate, full of passengers inside. The waiting lounge was also crowded with people, ticket at hand and eager to come back home.

The Western Coach Station is serving about 62,800 passengers, an increase of 255 percent as opposed to normal days (Photo: SGGP)



The station estimated that the quantity of served passengers was 62,800 on nearly 2,000 coaches. This is a rise of 255 percent compared to normal days and the peak of the Tet period (from the 27th to 29th of the last lunar month ).

The Eastern Coach Station also estimated that about 11,000 passengers were served yesterday, equal to about 120 percent of the normal time.

At ticket booths, people are paying fare for their trip back home (Photo: SGGP)



Approximately 200 coaches in Nga Tu Ga Station transported nearly 4,000 passengers home. The number of served people in 10 days before Lunar New Year Day was more than 30,000, a rise of 125 percent compared to this time last year.

Despite busy traffic all over HCMC, there was no congestion.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Yen Nhi