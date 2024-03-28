Labor market, production, unemployment rate in HCMC show positive signs

From the beginning of 2024 up to now, the economic sectors have offered jobs for nearly 81,000 turns of employees, reaching nearly 27 percent of the year plan, including 37,000 new jobs.

Employees are looking for new jobs at an employment session.

The Ho Chi City Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs said that over the same period last year, the job growth and new job creation rates surged 1.27 percent and 2.42 percent, respectively.

In order to reach positive results, the Municipal Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs has organized seven employment sessions and jobs consultancy sessions for 27,584 turns of laborers and introduced jobs for 2,550 turns of people.

Besides, the department also received 15,895 dossiers proposing unemployment benefits, issued decisions of solving unemployment benefits for 18,716 cases and decisions for 174 cases receiving professional training support and received 124,644 cases of laborers notifying jobs status.

In addition, the department also surveyed and collected information related to job demand for 14,300 turns of enterprises and 38,036 people; and informed labor market for 34,221 turns of people.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center received 28,535 people submitting dossiers to receive unemployment benefits, down 12 percent over the same period last year.

Accordingly, more than 26,000 people have received the decision of unemployment benefits and the number of turns of people notified to look for job opportunities monthly has been 173,040.

The number of people submitting dossiers to receive unemployment benefits was down thanks to the labor market showing positive signs.

On the other hands, the production activities have been flourishing as several enterprises have received production orders in the first six months of 2024 from the end of 2023 which would contribute to maintaining the unemployment rate in HCMC to under four percent.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong