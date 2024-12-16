KTO Vietnam mentions safety of tourists traveling to Korea

The representative office of the Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam (KTO Vietnam) has just issued a notice regarding the safety of tourists traveling to the Republic of Korea.

The notice mentioned concerns raised by some countries and foreign tourists about safety due to the imposition and lifting of martial law in Korea on the night of December 3 and the early morning of December 4.

Regarding the issue, the KTO Vietnam updated information on this situation. Specifically, on December 4, 2024, the Korean Government sent a diplomatic note to embassies in Korea informing them that the state of emergency martial law had been lifted through democratic procedures and daily life in the Republic of Korea had returned to ordinary days. All tourism and economic activities are unaffected and travel warnings are unnecessary.

Jeju Island in South Korea, one of the attractive destinations, draws international tourists. (Illustrative photo)

Currently, all tourist destinations in Korea are operating normally under government management and support. All tourism activities for Korean citizens and foreign tourists are proceeding safely and smoothly, KTO stated.

Korea is making every effort to create the safest and most convenient tourism environment for visitors. For more guidance, interpretation, consultation, or feedback on travel in Korea, please contact the Korea Tourism Hotline 1330 with supported languages in English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

KTO Vietnam commits to supporting and taking appropriate measures in case of necessity. Korea's tourism management agency affirmed to ensure safety and provide the best travel experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong