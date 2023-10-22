Korean Vietnamese Culture Day attracts residents in HCMC

Artists of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have performed at the Friendship Culture Day in HCMC this weekend.

The event is held for the second time in HCMC by the Korean embassy and the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) to enhance the friendship between Vietnam and the RoK and to popularise Korean culture with people in HCMC.

"We are bringing a series of Korean cultural activities for local people to experience," said Choi Seung-jin, the KCC's director.

"The centre will promote cooperation and exchange with other localities in Vietnam in the future, bringing the people of the two countries closer through cultural activities."

The two-day event features Korean Sunggyu; Choo Joo-han and Vietnamese Suni Ha Linh, Orange and Roy Nguyen and performers from the Namdo National Gugak Centre.

Sunggyu is a singer and actor. He is the leader and main vocalist of the boy band Infinite. His second extended play, 27 (2015), debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and number eight on the US Billboard World Albums chart, and yielded two South Korean top-ten singles: The Answer and Kontrol.

Choo Joo-han is a musical actor. He debuted in 2015 with a role in the musical Mr Show and later earned roles in other productions such as Seopyeonje and Those Days.

A number of stalls showcasing Korean movies, tourism, and entertainment products are arranged on this occasion.

Visitors to the festival have the chance to participate in several interesting Korean cultural programmes and activities, such as joining traditional Korean games, a K-POP dance battle, trying out traditional Korean Hanbok costumes, and sampling delicious Korean street food.

A series of activities aimed at promoting Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030 is scheduled to be introduced within the framework of the festival, which takes place on Le Loi Street in District 1.