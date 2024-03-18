Korean horror movie becomes high earning movie in Vietnam’s box office

A scene in the Korean horror film

According to the independent box office statistics site Box Office Vietnam, in the first 3 weekends from March 15 to 17, the Korean horror film achieved revenue of more than VND65 billion (US$2,629,070).

This morning, the film had reached a revenue of more than VND92 billion including early screenings and pre-sale tickets. The above impressive figures helped the Korean film become the highest-earning movie on its opening weekend of all time in Vietnam, surpassing Bong dung trung so (Suddenly Win the Lottery in 2022 with about VND27 billion.

Previously, the film also continuously set records to be the top 1 Korean film with the highest sneak show revenue of all time in Vietnam with more than VND 8.7 billion after only 6 hours of its first premiere with more than 1,400 unannounced film screenings.

According to Variety, as of March 18, the film has surpassed the revenue mark of US$67 million after 4 weeks of release, becoming the highest-grossing film in Korea in 2024 until now.

Exhuma - the South Korean horror film - was written and directed by Jang Jae-hyun and starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin and Lee Do-hyun. The film follows the process of excavating an ominous grave, which unleashes dreadful consequences buried underneath.

The film's impressive sales caused the remaining films to cool down significantly.

Notably, Kungfu Panda 4 - the film led the first week of opening revenue, and also set the record for the highest opening gross for an animated film in Vietnam, but this week it was pushed to the second position.

The South Korean film's total revenue in Vietnam to date is more than VND96 billion. Globally, the film currently has a revenue of more than $176 million. At the box offices in North America, the film remained firmly at the first rank with $30 million in revenue last week followed by Dune 2 with $29.1 million.

At the domestic box office, the Dune 2 also ranked behind Kungfu Panda 4 with more than VND3.4 billion. The film currently has a revenue of nearly VND 35 billion.

In the top 5 sales last week, Mai and Dao, pho and piano were in the next positions. Last week, Mai had revenue of more than VND 2 billion, bringing the total film revenue to more than VND 547 billion. Dao, Pho and piano currently have a revenue of nearly VND 16 billion excluding tickets bought directly at counters.

By Hai Duy – Translated By Anh Quan