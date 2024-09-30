Kien Giang’s contestant claims top prize at Vong Co singing contest

Le Hoang Nghi from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang won the 19th Chuong Vang (Golden Bell) Vong Co (nostalgia for the past) singing contest which ended at HCMC Television Theater on September 29.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (2nd, L), and deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong (L) present the Golden Bell Award to Le Hoang Nghi. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the award ceremony were Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture- Sports, People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy.

Duong Thi My Nhung from An Giang Province earned the Silver Bell Award, while Nguyen Hung Vuong from Ben Tre Province received the Bronze Bell Award.

Le Hoang Nghi also received the Press Choice Award. The organization board also presented two fourth prizes and four encouragement prizes.

HCMC Television organizes the annual singing contest with the aim to discover and encourage talents in this traditional art and foster a love for folk opera among young people.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh